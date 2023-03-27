Middletown man invited on stage to play drums with American rock band The Killers

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - Earlier this month, 29-year-old Andrew Moore of Middletown found himself playing the drums in front of ten thousand people at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The crowd was there to see the band “The Killers.”

Andrew brought a sign that said, “Can I play the drums?”

The lead singer saw the sign and brought him on stage to play one song.

“Ok, so I’m backstage. This is familiar territory for me now. I felt a little bit better, and then by the time I got on the drum set, I said to myself, “ok, treat this like another gig, look around at your bandmates, take visual cues, make sure you’re paying attention, and do your job.” And from then on out, my nerves had calmed.

