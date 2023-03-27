Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter

Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob Squarepants told her to kill her daughter.(WNEM)
By Emily Brown and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAWAS, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A Michigan mother was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to killing her 3-year-old daughter.

On Monday, Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison for her daughter’s murder.

The Oscoda Township Police Department said its officers responded to a call at a Tawas home on Sept. 17, 2021 for the report of a small human foot seen protruding from a garbage bag outside a home.

When they arrived, officers said they found the remains of 3-year-old Sutton Mosser wrapped in bedding and put in the garbage bag. Court records said the toddler was dressed only in a pink and white disposable diaper.

WNEM reports Sutton died from multiple stab wounds.

Police found Johnson, Sutton’s mother, a few hours later.

Officers told Johnson her daughter was dead but said she gave “no reaction to the news of her daughter being deceased and appeared unemotional.”

Authorities charged Johnson in her daughter’s murder. She pleaded guilty to homicide and child abuse on Feb. 14, 2022 after she reportedly told social workers Spongebob Squarepants told her to kill her daughter.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from dashcam
Hundreds of cars cause chaos as they drive through Simsbury
Keyarra Burnett-Johnson
21-year-old arrested after striking Walmart employee with stolen curtain rod
Possible Eucharistic miracle at St. Thomas Church
Possible Eucharistic Miracle happened at Saint Thomas Church in Thomaston
Christopher Delorde Cameron
Hartford man arrested after inappropriate texts with 10-year-old
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

Latest News

Giraffes in Boston - Trending Now
TRENDING NOW: Giraffes enjoy sunshine in Boston
Office of the Mayor - Hartford - WFSB
VIDEO: Hartford's mayor to deliver final 'State of the City' address
chip shortage impacting credit cards - morning business report- Wfsb
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Chip shortage & new credit cards, SVB impact on wine, best state to retire
UConn band.
UConn’s pep band and cheer team get ready for Houston trip
Seven people were killed in the factory explosion about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Jumbled wreckage complicates chocolate factory blast probe