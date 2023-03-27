Newington carjacking suspects identified in Hartford

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Suspects pointed a gun at a driver and stole his Jeep Grand Cherokee from a gas station in Newington on Sunday night.

Police said it happened at the Sunoco at 430 New Britain Ave. just before 9 p.m.

The owner of the Jeep reported that he parked his vehicle at the gas pumps and entered the business.

The suspects, who were in a red Toyota Prius, pulled up alongside the unoccupied Jeep and opened its door.

Police said the victim ran outside to stop the theft, at which point one of at least three suspects pointed a handgun at the victim. The victim ran away and was not hurt. No shots were fired during the incident.

The suspects drove off with the victim’s vehicle.

Newington officers alerted neighboring police departments of the incident.

A short time later, the Hartford Police Department reported that it recovered the stolen Jeep in the area of 410 Market St. in Hartford.

Last night, members of the Greater Hartford Regional Auto Theft Task Force observed a carjacked Jeep from #newington on Market St in #hartford. Officers converged on the vehicle & engaged in foot pursuit w/4 suspects; arresting 3 adults, 1 juvenile. These 2 guns recovered. pic.twitter.com/4iswWrwa6j — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) March 26, 2023

Suspects in the case were identified and the investigation was said to be ongoing.

Hartford police said that following a foot pursuit with four suspects, three adults and a juvenile were arrested. Two guns were recovered.

The Newington Police Department sought the public’s help. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident should give them a call.

