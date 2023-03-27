Contests
Pedestrian struck, killed by car at Logan International Airport

(Source: MGN)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A person has died after being struck and killed by a vehicle at Boston’s Logan International Airport Monday evening.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Communications Director David Procopio, the crash occurred at 4:59 p.m. on the Terminal B Lower Roadway.

Police said that the preliminary investigation indicated that an adult male was hit by a motor coach owned by Dartmouth Transportation Company of Concord, New Hampshire. The victim suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

The incident is under active investigation by the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Sections.

