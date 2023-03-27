Police: Shots fired at vehicle on Westfield Street in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police are investigating after shots were fired at a vehicle on Westfield Street.

Authorities said it happened Saturday morning around 11:53 a.m.

The driver of a Nissan Altima told police he was shot at while traveling east on Westfield Street.

He heard about five gunshots come from the vehicle behind him, police said.

“Bullets hit the Nissan and the operator pulled into the driveway at 473 Westfield Street,” Middletown police said.

The suspect vehicle, which was described as a dark colored SUV, left the area, authorities said. Police do not have a description of the suspect.

The driver and an occupant in the Nissan were not injured, according to police.

“Responding officers located multiple bullet holes in the rear of the Nissan and an undisclosed number of shell casings on Westfield Street,” police said.

Middletown police believe the parties involved knew each other and there are no public safety concerns.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective D. Spedding with the Middletown Police Major Investigations Unit at 860-638-4153.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.