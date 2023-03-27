Rt. 45 closed in Warren due to box truck crash

WARREN, Conn. (WFSB) - A road in Warren is closed this morning due to a crash.

State police dispatchers confirmed that a box truck crash closed Rt. 45 in Warren early this morning.

Officials said there were no injuries reported from the scene of the collision.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

