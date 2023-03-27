Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Rt. 45 closed in Warren due to box truck crash

Rt. 45 closed due to box truck crash.
Rt. 45 closed due to box truck crash.(Credit: MGN)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN, Conn. (WFSB) - A road in Warren is closed this morning due to a crash.

State police dispatchers confirmed that a box truck crash closed Rt. 45 in Warren early this morning.

Officials said there were no injuries reported from the scene of the collision.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from dashcam
Hundreds of cars cause chaos as they drive through Simsbury
Possible Eucharistic miracle at St. Thomas Church
Possible Eucharistic Miracle happened at Saint Thomas Church in Thomaston
Keyarra Burnett-Johnson
21-year-old arrested after striking Walmart employee with stolen curtain rod
Christopher Delorde Cameron
Hartford man arrested after inappropriate texts with 10-year-old
Scene of fire in Old Lyme
Firefighters battle blaze at Old Lyme home

Latest News

Giraffes in Boston - Trending Now
TRENDING NOW: Giraffes enjoy sunshine in Boston
chip shortage impacting credit cards - morning business report- Wfsb
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Chip shortage & new credit cards, SVB impact on wine, best state to retire
Office of the Mayor - Hartford - WFSB
VIDEO: Hartford's mayor to deliver final 'State of the City' address
UConn costs to head to Houston
Breaking down the costs for UConn fans to head to the Final Four
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Rain develops this evening...