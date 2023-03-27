State police investigate ‘suspicious incident’ at federal courthouse in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State police are investigating what they call a “suspicious incident” at the federal courthouse in Hartford Monday afternoon.

Police said troopers with Troop H – Hartford are responding to the courthouse on Main Street.

Happening now: @CT_STATE_POLICE are investigating a “suspicious incident” at the Federal Courthouse on Main Street in Hartford. Details are limited right now but we’re told there is no threat to the public. Stay with @WFSBnews for updates. pic.twitter.com/t5hE23tAlt — Ayah Galal (@ayahgalal) March 27, 2023

There is no threat to the public, state police said.

No other details were available.

