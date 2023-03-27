State police investigate ‘suspicious incident’ at federal courthouse in Hartford
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State police are investigating what they call a “suspicious incident” at the federal courthouse in Hartford Monday afternoon.
Police said troopers with Troop H – Hartford are responding to the courthouse on Main Street.
There is no threat to the public, state police said.
No other details were available.
