Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Theater workers in New Mexico take down man with assault rifle, police say

The man went into the kitchen where he confronted multiple employees, authorities said. (Source: KOAT/CNN)
By KOAT staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) – A man decided to go to the Flix Brewhouse armed with an AR-15 style rifle on Friday, authorities said.

The police report said Darnell Devon Hill went into the kitchen, where he confronted multiple employees.

Officials arrived at the scene within the hour to see what happened.

“When we respond to situations like this, it is very high-stress just because you don’t necessarily know what you are getting into,” said Angelina Navarro with Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, police found out employees took down the 26-year-old and kept him down until police arrived.

Navarro said employees took matters into their own hands.

“One of the female managers at that time was able to disarm Mr. Hill,” she said.

Sunday afternoon, cars could be seen packing the lot with patrons more than happy to see a movie.

Flix Brewhouse sent KOAT a statement saying, “While the emotional trauma of the incident cannot be erased, we’re thankful our energy is focused on healing and supporting those involved as things could have been so much worse.”

“We want to give kudos to those employees that were extremely brave to intervene because it takes a lot of guts and a lot of courage for someone to intervene before deputies arrive on scene,” Navarro said.

Copyright 2023 KOAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from dashcam
Hundreds of cars cause chaos as they drive through Simsbury
Possible Eucharistic miracle at St. Thomas Church
Possible Eucharistic Miracle happened at Saint Thomas Church in Thomaston
Keyarra Burnett-Johnson
21-year-old arrested after striking Walmart employee with stolen curtain rod
Christopher Delorde Cameron
Hartford man arrested after inappropriate texts with 10-year-old
Lifestar requested, road closed after motorcycle accident in Torrington.
Motorcyclist in stable condition following crash in Torrington

Latest News

Giraffes in Boston - Trending Now
TRENDING NOW: Giraffes enjoy sunshine in Boston
chip shortage impacting credit cards - morning business report- Wfsb
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Chip shortage & new credit cards, SVB impact on wine, best state to retire
Office of the Mayor - Hartford - WFSB
VIDEO: Hartford's mayor to deliver final 'State of the City' address
The Ukrainian government urges its allies to take action against what it calls the Kremlin’s...
Ukraine urges action against 'Kremlin's nuclear blackmail'
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow to testify in Utah ski crash trial