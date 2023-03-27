Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

In Trump probe, Manhattan grand jury is back at work

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By The Associated Press and MICHAEL R. SISAK and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump over hush money payments returned on Monday to hear more evidence, with still no word on when it might be asked to vote on a possible indictment.

It was the first time the panel was hearing testimony in the Trump probe since last Monday, when a witness favorable to the ex-president appeared before the grand jury. The jurors did not meet at all on Wednesday, one of the days when they ordinarily convene, and heard other matters on Thursday.

The grand jury is now back on Trump, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss secretive proceedings. It was not immediately clear whether an additional witness might be called before the panel.

Trump raised anticipation that criminal charges were imminent with a March 18 post on his social media platform in which he said he expected to be arrested last Tuesday. He has since used the absence of an indictment to claim, furnishing no evidence, that the investigation is somehow faltering.

The Republican former president has also escalated his rhetoric, warning that “potential death & destruction” would accompany any indictment. He also posted a photo of himself holding a baseball bat next to a picture of District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat. On Thursday, Trump referred to Bragg, Manhattan’s first Black D.A., as an “animal.”

A federal judge ordered several former Trump aides to testify before the Jan. 6 grand jury. (CNN, WSOC, POOL, BRENDAN GUTENSCHWAGER, WZTV, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTIC

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from dashcam
Hundreds of cars cause chaos as they drive through Simsbury
Possible Eucharistic miracle at St. Thomas Church
Possible Eucharistic Miracle happened at Saint Thomas Church in Thomaston
Keyarra Burnett-Johnson
21-year-old arrested after striking Walmart employee with stolen curtain rod
Christopher Delorde Cameron
Hartford man arrested after inappropriate texts with 10-year-old
Lifestar requested, road closed after motorcycle accident in Torrington.
Motorcyclist in stable condition following crash in Torrington

Latest News

Giraffes in Boston - Trending Now
TRENDING NOW: Giraffes enjoy sunshine in Boston
chip shortage impacting credit cards - morning business report- Wfsb
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Chip shortage & new credit cards, SVB impact on wine, best state to retire
Office of the Mayor - Hartford - WFSB
VIDEO: Hartford's mayor to deliver final 'State of the City' address
The Ukrainian government urges its allies to take action against what it calls the Kremlin’s...
Ukraine urges action against 'Kremlin's nuclear blackmail'
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow to testify in Utah ski crash trial