UConn’s pep band and cheer team get ready for Houston trip

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The road to a championship continues for the UConn men’s basketball team.

The Huskies are in the Final Four for the first time since 2014.

The players and coaches aren’t the only ones preparing for Houston.

When UConn plays Miami on Saturday night, there are other Huskies preparing for big time performances. The pep band and cheer team are ready for Houston.

Trevor Messina has Final Four fever. He’s heading to Houston and bringing his mellophone with him.

“It’s honestly really incredible to just be there and support them,” said Messina, with the UConn pep band.

He and about 30 other band members will travel with the team to Texas.

They’re trying to get some well-deserved rest after long trips to Seattle and Las Vegas.

The band is pumped for the Final Four.

“They’re our age they’re our students our classmates that are on the court right now and when you think about it that way and you’re supporting them, it’s just incredible,” Messina said.

Saturday will also be special for the UConn cheer team. It’s a chance to perform on the biggest college basketball stage.

Sydney Spencer will be there.

“It’ll be so fun especially being a senior this year there’s no better way to go out than going to the Final Four and cheering them on one last time,” said Spencer, with the UConn cheer team.

Students on campus are thrilled.

But the hotel, flights and tickets to the game add up.

“Everyone’s just like it’s too far, it’s too much money stuff like that,” said Roberto D’Onofrio, UConn freshman.

It’s a little too late for them to learn the mellophone and join the pep band.

“Really looking forward to being there and supporting the team representing our school,” Messina said.

We’re still waiting to hear from UConn on when the Final Four sendoff is, when the team leaves campus for the airport.

The pep band did say they were told they’re leaving Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.