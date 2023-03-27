WATCH LIVE: Indictment charges several suspects for gang-related violence in New Haven
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An indictment will be unsealed on Monday that charges several people in connection with gang-related violence in New Haven.
U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery, and representatives from the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office, ATF, FBI, DEA and New Haven Police Department scheduled a news conference in New Haven at 11 a.m.
Stream it live below:
They planned to announce the unsealing of an indictment that charges several individuals who were alleged to be responsible for numerous acts of gang-related violence in New Haven since 2018.
