WATCH LIVE: Indictment charges several suspects for gang-related violence in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An indictment will be unsealed on Monday that charges several people in connection with gang-related violence in New Haven.

U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery, and representatives from the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office, ATF, FBI, DEA and New Haven Police Department scheduled a news conference in New Haven at 11 a.m.

Stream it live below:

They planned to announce the unsealing of an indictment that charges several individuals who were alleged to be responsible for numerous acts of gang-related violence in New Haven since 2018.

