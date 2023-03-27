Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

WATCH LIVE: Indictment charges several suspects for gang-related violence in New Haven

(WRDW/WAGT)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An indictment will be unsealed on Monday that charges several people in connection with gang-related violence in New Haven.

U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery, and representatives from the New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office, ATF, FBI, DEA and New Haven Police Department scheduled a news conference in New Haven at 11 a.m.

Stream it live below:

They planned to announce the unsealing of an indictment that charges several individuals who were alleged to be responsible for numerous acts of gang-related violence in New Haven since 2018.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from dashcam
Hundreds of cars cause chaos as they drive through Simsbury
Possible Eucharistic miracle at St. Thomas Church
Possible Eucharistic Miracle happened at Saint Thomas Church in Thomaston
Keyarra Burnett-Johnson
21-year-old arrested after striking Walmart employee with stolen curtain rod
Christopher Delorde Cameron
Hartford man arrested after inappropriate texts with 10-year-old
Lifestar requested, road closed after motorcycle accident in Torrington.
Motorcyclist in stable condition following crash in Torrington

Latest News

Giraffes in Boston - Trending Now
TRENDING NOW: Giraffes enjoy sunshine in Boston
chip shortage impacting credit cards - morning business report- Wfsb
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Chip shortage & new credit cards, SVB impact on wine, best state to retire
Office of the Mayor - Hartford - WFSB
VIDEO: Hartford's mayor to deliver final 'State of the City' address
Gov. Ned Lamont (file)
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Lamont to outline tax relief efforts