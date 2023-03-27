West Haven man killed in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man from West Haven was identified as the victim of a deadly crash that happened in New Haven on Saturday.

Kevin Gormley, 68, was pronounced dead on the scene after his Toyota Tundra crashed into a wooden guard rail on Woodward Avenue.

Police said they responded just before 6:15 p.m. on Saturday to the address, which was at the entrance to Fort Hale Park.

Arriving officers said they found the front end of the Tundra against the wooden guard rail.

Firefighters arrived and tended to the unresponsive driver; however, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators from the State of Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took Gormley to perform an autopsy.

The New Haven Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and has been handling the case. It’s trying to figure out what led up to the crash.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or who may have information was asked to call police at 203-946-6304 or its anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

