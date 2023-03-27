Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Weston woman arrested for driving with blood-alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit

By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces a drunk driving charge after Wilton police said she drove while more than twice the legal limit.

Lauren Renee Rivera, 22, of Weston, was arrested on a charge of illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Lauren Rivera was charged with drunk driving after police in Wilton determined that she drove...
Lauren Rivera was charged with drunk driving after police in Wilton determined that she drove while more than twice the legal limit on March 24.(Wilton police)

Police said they responded to a 911 call on March 24 just before 10 p.m.

They conducted a wellbeing check on a Buick Lacrosse sedan after the caller reported that while at the Nod Hill Brewery in Ridgefield, the person witnessed Rivera drive off while drunk in the direction of Wilton.

Police caught up to her in the parking lot of a closed gas station.

She did not pass Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, they said.

Rivera was placed under arrest for DUI and submitted to chemical testing.

Police said the results of the testing indicated blood alcohol levels of 0.2133 and 0.2154 consecutively. The legal limit in Connecticut is .08.

Rivera was given a court date of April 4 in Stamford. She was released after

Superior Court on 04/04/2023 at 10:00 AM and was released from custody after posting 10 percent of her $250.00 bond.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo from dashcam
Hundreds of cars cause chaos as they drive through Simsbury
Possible Eucharistic miracle at St. Thomas Church
Possible Eucharistic Miracle happened at Saint Thomas Church in Thomaston
Keyarra Burnett-Johnson
21-year-old arrested after striking Walmart employee with stolen curtain rod
Christopher Delorde Cameron
Hartford man arrested after inappropriate texts with 10-year-old
Lifestar requested, road closed after motorcycle accident in Torrington.
Motorcyclist in stable condition following crash in Torrington

Latest News

Giraffes in Boston - Trending Now
TRENDING NOW: Giraffes enjoy sunshine in Boston
chip shortage impacting credit cards - morning business report- Wfsb
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Chip shortage & new credit cards, SVB impact on wine, best state to retire
Office of the Mayor - Hartford - WFSB
VIDEO: Hartford's mayor to deliver final 'State of the City' address
Police said they executed a search warrant related to child pornography at a home on the corner...
Child porn search warrant executed at Plainville home