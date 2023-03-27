Weston woman arrested for driving with blood-alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit

WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces a drunk driving charge after Wilton police said she drove while more than twice the legal limit.

Lauren Renee Rivera, 22, of Weston, was arrested on a charge of illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

(Wilton police)

Police said they responded to a 911 call on March 24 just before 10 p.m.

They conducted a wellbeing check on a Buick Lacrosse sedan after the caller reported that while at the Nod Hill Brewery in Ridgefield, the person witnessed Rivera drive off while drunk in the direction of Wilton.

Police caught up to her in the parking lot of a closed gas station.

She did not pass Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, they said.

Rivera was placed under arrest for DUI and submitted to chemical testing.

Police said the results of the testing indicated blood alcohol levels of 0.2133 and 0.2154 consecutively. The legal limit in Connecticut is .08.

Rivera was given a court date of April 4 in Stamford. She was released after

Superior Court on 04/04/2023 at 10:00 AM and was released from custody after posting 10 percent of her $250.00 bond.

