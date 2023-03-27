Contests
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live

Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly fatally shot a man in an incident captured on Facebook Live.(Source: Lowndes County MS. Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Miss. (Gray News) - A Mississippi woman is facing murder charges after deputies say she fatally shot a man she was arguing with on Facebook Live.

Deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call around 7:40 a.m. Saturday at a home in Columbus, Mississippi. A 28-year-old man was found dead from a single gunshot wound, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown and charged her with murder. She is accused of shooting the victim after an argument turned physical. The sheriff’s office says the incident was captured on Facebook Live.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said in a statement that there was a history of domestic violence between Brown and the victim.

“This was a tragic and senseless murder and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. Fortunately, Brown is in custody and we look forward to the criminal justice system holding her accountable,” Hawkins said.

Deputies found a 9mm handgun at the scene, along with other physical evidence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brown is being held awaiting her initial court appearance. No bond has been set at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

