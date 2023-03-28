4 hurt, including firefighter, in Norwich fire

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Four people were hurt, a firefighter among them, in a fire in Norwich on Monday night.

Firefighters said they were called to a home at 23 McKinley Ave. around 6:10 p.m.

The Norwich Fire Department, along with help from the Laurel Hill, East Great Plain, and Yantic Volunteer fire departments, responded. The Mohegan Tribal Fire Department also provided help for firefighter safety.

Firefighters said that within three minutes, a Norwich Fire Department engine arrived and deployed hose lines to control the fire, which showed from the second floor rear of the building.

“Water to supply and support the firefighting efforts was secured from a nearby hydrant,” the Norwich Fire Department said. “Additional crews stretched additional hose lines into the second floor and a primary search for occupants potentially still in the building was completed.”

No one was found in the building. Everyone who was inside evacuated themselves, the department said.

“Two occupants suffered injuries, with one occupant suffering from smoke inhalation,” Norwich firefighters said. “Both were treated by American ambulance and transported to Backus Hospital.”

A Norwich firefighter also suffered a minor hand injuries, the department confirmed. The firefighter was treated on scene.

Crews worked to open interior walls and ceilings to find hidden pockets of fire. The fire was placed under control just before 6:45 p.m.

The American Red Cross was said to be helping five adults who were forced out by the fire.

A cause has yet to be determined.

