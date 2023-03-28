Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Avery’s Soda makes special label for UConn basketball

Avery's Soda makes special label for UConn basketball
By WFSB Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A New Britain soda company is bottling up all the Husky hype.

Avery’s Soda put out custom labels to wish the Huskies luck in their big Final Four matchup against Miami.

It’s something that general manager Bob Metz said he likes to do whenever he can.

“Customers are so used to us doing special labels for things that are in the news or things that are going on so when something happens and they come to us and say ‘hey, you doing a label for that?’ and that’s where we get a lot of our good ideas from,” said Metz.

Avery’s has been bottling up soda since 1904.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyarra Burnett-Johnson
21-year-old arrested after striking Walmart employee with stolen curtain rod
Photo from dashcam
Hundreds of cars cause chaos as they drive through Simsbury
Possible Eucharistic miracle at St. Thomas Church
Possible Eucharistic Miracle happened at Saint Thomas Church in Thomaston
Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Christopher Delorde Cameron
Hartford man arrested after inappropriate texts with 10-year-old

Latest News

Cost of traveling to the Final Four
Traveling to see UConn play in Final Four could cost a pretty penny
UConn band.
UConn’s pep band and cheer team get ready for Houston trip
Cost of traveling to the Final Four
VIDEO: Cost of traveling to the Final Four
UConn celebrates trip to the Final Four, headed to Houston
VIDEO: UConn celebrates trip to the Final Four, headed to Houston