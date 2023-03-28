Avery’s Soda makes special label for UConn basketball

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A New Britain soda company is bottling up all the Husky hype.

Avery’s Soda put out custom labels to wish the Huskies luck in their big Final Four matchup against Miami.

It’s something that general manager Bob Metz said he likes to do whenever he can.

“Customers are so used to us doing special labels for things that are in the news or things that are going on so when something happens and they come to us and say ‘hey, you doing a label for that?’ and that’s where we get a lot of our good ideas from,” said Metz.

Avery’s has been bottling up soda since 1904.

