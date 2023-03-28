CT among the states with the highest tax burden

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is one of the states with the highest tax burdens, according to a report.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com unveiled its “2023′s Tax Burden by State” report on Tuesday.

It put Connecticut as the state with the 5th highest tax burden in the country.

Researchers said they found that 73 percent of Americans believe the government does not spend their tax dollars wisely. So, they compared the 50 states with three components of state tax burden, including property taxes, individual income taxes, and sales and excise taxes, all as a share of personal income.

Connecticut’s total tax burden was 9.83 percent, its property tax burden 4.24 percent (6th in the country), its individual income tax burden was 2.92 percent (9th), and its total sales and excise tax burden was 2.67 percent (40th).

The only states with higher total burdens were New York, Hawaii, Maine, and Vermont.

Those with the lowest burdens were New Hampshire, Delaware, and Alaska.

Tax day is April 18.

Read the complete results of WalletHub’s report here.

