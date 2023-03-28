Elementary school shooting in Nashville brings back painful memories for Sandy Hook families

Conn. (WFSB) - A school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee has brought back a lot of painful memories for families who lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook tragedy.

“They dropped their child off at school this morning with a bookbag never in their lives expecting them to come home in a body bag,” says Scarlett Lewis.

Scarlett Lewis says she knows the pain of losing a child. Her 6-year-old son Jesse was killed in the Sandy Hook shooting.

11 years later, according to the gun violence archive, there have been 128 mass shootings in 2023. That’s more shootings than the number of days so far this year.

Each incident sparks a tough conversation at home.

Dr. Andrew Gerber, the president of Silverhill hospital in New Canaan says it is important to center your emotions before speaking to your child.

“Put your own oxygen mask on before putting your kid’s oxygen mask. You need to be able to control your own emotional reaction before you can do a responsible job in talking to your child,” says Gerber.

For families of Sandy Hook, it’s a conversation that is all too familiar.

“I’m never really surprised anymore,” says Sandy Hook survivor Jordan Gomes. Gomes was only in 4th grade when the shooting at Sandy Hook happened. She is now a member of the Jr. Newtown Action Alliance.

Gomes and Lewis both have ties to Sandy Hook, but they have different approaches to a solution.

For Gomes, her answer is policy particularly with the assault weapons ban on a federal level.

“We need to stop beating around the bush and pretending the assault weapons ban in particular, which has been a controversial piece of legislation in the past wouldn’t be extremely effective in curbing this issue,” says Gomes.

But for Lewis, her answer lies in looking at the path of pain that leads to this violence.

“Go back to the root cause of the pain that escalates into the attack, we’re going to have to teach people how to manage that pain. You can turn pain into purpose, it doesn’t have to take you down and you don’t have to take others down with you,” says Lewis.

Lewis created her own Choose Love movement in honor of her son. The movement provides free character social and developmental programs for school children and their families.

