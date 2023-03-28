Former late-night TV show host Conan O’Brien stops by Sally’s Apizza

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Former late-night television host Conan O’Brien stopped by Sally’s Apizza in New Haven on Monday.

“Last year, our amazing manager Rylan turned away Conan O’Brien because we were booked for the day,” the restaurant said. “Not a day has passed that the team has let her live it down. Today, Rylan got her redemption.”

O’Brien and Rylan snapped a photo together outside the restaurant.

“Not the best pizza in New Haven – the best pizza EVER ,” wrote O’Brien on one of the pizza boxes.

O’Brien hosted late-night tv shows for nearly 30 years.

