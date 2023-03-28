Former Stone Academy students await transcripts, protest in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hundreds of nursing students remain in limbo, unable to take classes or graduate.

It’s been six weeks since the Stone Academy announced its closure, and students still do not know when they will be able to move forward.

A group of those students protested on Tuesday in Hartford. They gathered in front of the Office of Higher Education.

They wanted to know when they’ll be able to get their own transcript.

The Office of Higher Education said all student transcripts need to be audited before they can be transferred to other schools.

That’s because the state found Stone Academy was using unqualified teachers and was offering illegitimate clinicals.

An attorney for the now defunct school is disputing those claims. The academy told students that all credits should be honored in full.

While both sides blame the other, the students said they feel left in the middle.

Channel 3 spoke one-on-one with the executive director of the Office of Higher Education.

He insisted his office has the students’ best interests in mind.

Eyewitness News will have more on that during its Tuesday evening broadcasts.

Connecticut’s Attorney General, William Tong, launched an investigation into the academy’s closure last month.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.