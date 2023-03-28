Gov. Lamont: Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Nashville shooting victims

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont ordered the flags to be lowered to half-staff in the wake of the Nashville, Tennessee shooting.

Lamont says this is in accordance with a proclamation made by President Biden, directing flags to lowered throughout the U.S. as a mark of respect for the victims of the Nashville shooting.

U.S. and state flags in Connecticut are to fly at half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Friday, March 31.

“I am sickened and heartbroken by another mass shooting at a school by a person with assault weapons,” Governor Lamont said.

“Our elected leaders in Congress have become too complacent and comfortable with doing nothing to protect Americans from this epidemic of gun violence. The overwhelming majority of Americans support meaningful reforms on gun violence prevention and it is far past time that Congress acts,” said Lamont.

