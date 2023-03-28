Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Gov. Lamont: Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Nashville shooting victims

Flag half staff
Flag half staff(KBJR)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont ordered the flags to be lowered to half-staff in the wake of the Nashville, Tennessee shooting.

Lamont says this is in accordance with a proclamation made by President Biden, directing flags to lowered throughout the U.S. as a mark of respect for the victims of the Nashville shooting.

U.S. and state flags in Connecticut are to fly at half-staff effective immediately until sunset on Friday, March 31.

“I am sickened and heartbroken by another mass shooting at a school by a person with assault weapons,” Governor Lamont said.

“Our elected leaders in Congress have become too complacent and comfortable with doing nothing to protect Americans from this epidemic of gun violence. The overwhelming majority of Americans support meaningful reforms on gun violence prevention and it is far past time that Congress acts,” said Lamont.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyarra Burnett-Johnson
21-year-old arrested after striking Walmart employee with stolen curtain rod
Photo from dashcam
Hundreds of cars cause chaos as they drive through Simsbury
Possible Eucharistic miracle at St. Thomas Church
Possible Eucharistic Miracle happened at Saint Thomas Church in Thomaston
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Christopher Delorde Cameron
Hartford man arrested after inappropriate texts with 10-year-old

Latest News

Giraffes in Boston - Trending Now
TRENDING NOW: Giraffes enjoy sunshine in Boston
chip shortage impacting credit cards - morning business report- Wfsb
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Chip shortage & new credit cards, SVB impact on wine, best state to retire
Office of the Mayor - Hartford - WFSB
VIDEO: Hartford's mayor to deliver final 'State of the City' address
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school