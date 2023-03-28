Is it time to start planting seeds, or should you wait?

WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Spring has sprung! But is it time to start planting seeds for your garden yet, or should you wait?

If you’re growing impatient, you should wait a while longer until the last frost, which is usually in May.

Sean Corvino has already started planting in his greenhouse.

“I started cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage and I started some tomatoes and peppers last week so I have seedlings growing in the greenhouse those will go in later in the season,” said Corvino, a gardener.

He’s shopping for seeds at Heimloom Market at Comstock Ferre in Wethersfield and hoping for a better season than last year.

“The last couple years - the drought last summer really killed my tomatoes, the birds started nipping at the tomatoes,” Corvino said.

Julia Koulouris, co-owner at Heirloom said this is the busiest season they’ve had in seven years.

“Every month this year has been the busiest month that we’ve ever had so this was our busiest February and March, and March was the busiest month we’ve ever had ever!” Koulouris said.

Koulouris said don’t plant in the ground just yet.

“I would say stick to the rules because you never know because if you get that late frost and you’ve planted something that’s not super hearty you’re going to lose it so keep it inside until maybe May,” said Koulouris.

But there are ways to get your green thumb started early.

“If you have a little bit of protection or even a way to cover earlier than that but starting inside we’ve been busy since February 1 so people are starting inside maybe a little greenhouse, they might have something small outside they can just cover with glass,” Koulouris said.

She also says some of the heartier flowers like daffodils & pansies could be ok with a little light frost. But play it safe and wait until May to plant those seeds in the soil.

