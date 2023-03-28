Contests
Judiciary committee approves Gov. Lamont’s gun proposal

CT lawmakers consider gun law proposals
By Susan Raff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont and Democrats are pushing for new gun control measures.

The judiciary committee voted late Tuesday to approve Lamont’s gun proposals.

The proposals include serial numbers on all untraceable “ghost guns”, banning more assault-style firearms, banning open carry, raising the age to 21 to buy all guns including rifles, and only allowing one gun purchase a month.

Two of the laws Connecticut has may have prevented that terrible tragedy in Nashville and other mass shootings.

Police body camera shows a tense situation inside a Nashville elementary school.

Six were shot and killed. Three were children.

“These are kids. There were 9-year-olds who were killed and think about their classmates,” said Lamont.

After the Sandy Hook shooting, Connecticut passed some of the toughest gun laws in the country.

The Nashville shooter had assault weapons that are illegal in Connecticut. Tennessee does not require permits for a gun, while Connecticut does.

“We are going to vote to strengthen Connecticut’s gun laws and we are hopefully going to prevent this next tragedy from happening in Connecticut,” said Rep. Steve Stafstrom (D-Chair Judiciary Committee).

“We don’t have more mental illness in the United States than in any other country. What we have more of is guns,” said Jeremy Stein with Connecticut Against Gun Violence.

Republican Craig Fishbein said we need to do a better job enforcing the laws we have and improve school security.

“Some may feel your proposals are more reactive than pro-active?” Eyewitness News asked.

“Perhaps I would agree with that but certainly because the system is broken, and you need to react to the broken system,” said Fishbein (R-Wallingford).

There are also limits on purchasing body armor, and restrictions on those who have been convicted of domestic violence.

The proposals will now go to the House.

