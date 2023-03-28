Lake Compounce reveals summer concert schedule

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Lake Compounce revealed its summer concert lineup for 2023.

The amusement park said it will have a concert every Saturday beginning Memorial Day weekend.

“National acts include Jerrod Niemann on May 27, Everclear on June 10, CeeLo Green on June 24, Cannon Smith on July 15 and All-4-One on July 22,” said Lake Compounce. “Every single concert will be included with general park admission and Silver, Gold and Platinum Season Passes.”

To see Lake Compounce’s full concert schedule, click here.

