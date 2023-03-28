Contests
Man dies days after Milford crash

Milford Police
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man succumbed to injuries he suffered in a crash in Milford over the weekend.

Milford police said that 73-year-old Edward Henning died at Bridgeport Hospital on Monday.

They said Henning was involved in a car crash on Saturday just before 1 p.m. It happened near Bridgeport and Cleveland avenues.

The collision involved Henning’s Hyundai Elantra and a Ram 1500.

Police said their investigation revealed that the driver of the Ram was headed west on Bridgeport Avenue and crashed into the Elantra as Henning tried to make a left turn onto Cleveland Avenue.

The collision caused the driver of the Ram to strike a third vehicle, which was stopped on Cleveland Avenue.

Henning was transported to Bridgeport Hospital.

Police said the investigation continues.

Anyone who saw what happened was asked to contact Milford police at 203-783-4792.

