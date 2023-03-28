Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Quinnipiac hockey heads back to the Frozen Four

Hockey
Hockey(MGN)
By Matt McFarland
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Quinnipiac University is heading back to the Frozen Four.

The Bobcats punched their ticket following two impressive wins over the weekend.

There are just 4 teams left, all with their sights set on a national title.

Quinnipiac is one of them.

They’re looking to hang another banner, this time hopefully a championship one.

Students are excited.

“I even called my parents toward the end, turn on the TV, watch this because who knows the next time we’re going to see this happen,” said Michael LaRocca, Quinnipiac sophomore.

LaRocca can’t contain his school pride.

“It was probably one of the best fan experiences ever, just being loud, being rowdy,” he said.

With two wins this weekend in Bridgeport, the Bobcats hockey team heads to its third Frozen Four in the last 11 seasons.

It’s impressive for a small school from Hamden that’s only been playing division one hockey for 25 years.

“I got to go on the ice, take photos afterwards, really cool experience. First time in a while they’ve gone to the Frozen Four, so really cool to be a part of it,” said Connor Coar, Quinnipiac sophomore.

The buzz on campus continues to build.

Over the next week, that excitement will only grow with Quinnipiac now finding itself one step closer in its quest for a national championship.

“It’s exciting, we have really great school spirit here and that’s one of the most exciting things, when a team wins and everyone comes together to celebrate, posting on social meeting, celebrating here on campus, getting the spirit up, it’s just really exciting,” said Melina Khan, Quinnipiac senior.

The last time Quinnipiac made a Frozen Four was in 2016 in Tampa where it lost in the championship game.

Now they’ll head back to the sunshine state with a campus community, a school and its hockey team all with their sights set on different outcome.

“I don’t have the money to go to Tampa, but I’m definitely watching on TV in my dorm, maybe at a restaurant, who knows yet, but I know it’s going to be a party,” said LaRocca.

The Frozen Four is set for April 6, in Tampa.

Quinnipiac, the number 2 seed will face off against 3rd seeded Michigan in a nationally televised game.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keyarra Burnett-Johnson
21-year-old arrested after striking Walmart employee with stolen curtain rod
Photo from dashcam
Hundreds of cars cause chaos as they drive through Simsbury
Possible Eucharistic miracle at St. Thomas Church
Possible Eucharistic Miracle happened at Saint Thomas Church in Thomaston
A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Christopher Delorde Cameron
Hartford man arrested after inappropriate texts with 10-year-old

Latest News

Cost of traveling to the Final Four
Traveling to see UConn play in Final Four could cost a pretty penny
UConn band.
UConn’s pep band and cheer team get ready for Houston trip
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Bassett Ambulance Crash
UConn celebrates trip to the Final Four, headed to Houston
VIDEO: UConn celebrates trip to the Final Four, headed to Houston