Quinnipiac hockey heads back to the Frozen Four

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Quinnipiac University is heading back to the Frozen Four.

The Bobcats punched their ticket following two impressive wins over the weekend.

There are just 4 teams left, all with their sights set on a national title.

Quinnipiac is one of them.

They’re looking to hang another banner, this time hopefully a championship one.

Students are excited.

“I even called my parents toward the end, turn on the TV, watch this because who knows the next time we’re going to see this happen,” said Michael LaRocca, Quinnipiac sophomore.

LaRocca can’t contain his school pride.

“It was probably one of the best fan experiences ever, just being loud, being rowdy,” he said.

With two wins this weekend in Bridgeport, the Bobcats hockey team heads to its third Frozen Four in the last 11 seasons.

It’s impressive for a small school from Hamden that’s only been playing division one hockey for 25 years.

“I got to go on the ice, take photos afterwards, really cool experience. First time in a while they’ve gone to the Frozen Four, so really cool to be a part of it,” said Connor Coar, Quinnipiac sophomore.

The buzz on campus continues to build.

Over the next week, that excitement will only grow with Quinnipiac now finding itself one step closer in its quest for a national championship.

“It’s exciting, we have really great school spirit here and that’s one of the most exciting things, when a team wins and everyone comes together to celebrate, posting on social meeting, celebrating here on campus, getting the spirit up, it’s just really exciting,” said Melina Khan, Quinnipiac senior.

The last time Quinnipiac made a Frozen Four was in 2016 in Tampa where it lost in the championship game.

Now they’ll head back to the sunshine state with a campus community, a school and its hockey team all with their sights set on different outcome.

“I don’t have the money to go to Tampa, but I’m definitely watching on TV in my dorm, maybe at a restaurant, who knows yet, but I know it’s going to be a party,” said LaRocca.

The Frozen Four is set for April 6, in Tampa.

Quinnipiac, the number 2 seed will face off against 3rd seeded Michigan in a nationally televised game.

