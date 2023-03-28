Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Sen. Rand Paul staffer ‘brutally attacked’ in DC, reports say

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a statement that a member of his staff was the victim of a...
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a statement that a member of his staff was the victim of a stabbing in Washington, D.C., according to multiple reports.(Source: Republican National Convention)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Police announced the arrest of a suspect in what reports say was an attack on a member of Sen. Rand Paul’s staff in Washington, D.C.

Police say the stabbing was reported about 5:15 p.m. Saturday. After officers arrived on scene, an adult male was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said in a statement Monday that the victim was a member of his staff, according to WJLA.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C. I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thinking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for the diligent actions,” the statement said. “We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy, so everyone can focus on healing and recovery.”

Police identified the suspect in the case as 42-year-old Glynn Neal. He was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill using a knife.

A witness told police he and the victim were walking near the area of the crime when Neal jumped out from behind a corner to stab the victim with a knife multiple times, WJLA reports. The suspect then ran away.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Police said they executed a search warrant related to child pornography at a home on the corner...
Child porn search warrant executed at Plainville home
Dennis "DJ" Hernandez
Aaron Hernandez’s brother Dennis Hernandez accused of vandalizing ESPN’s property, report says
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: From wet weather to BIG temperature swings!
Keyarra Burnett-Johnson
21-year-old arrested after striking Walmart employee with stolen curtain rod

Latest News

Hockey
Quinnipiac hockey heads back to the Frozen Four
Dennis "DJ" Hernandez
Aaron Hernandez’s brother Dennis Hernandez accused of vandalizing ESPN’s property, report says
Elementary school shooting in Nashville brings back painful memories for Sandy Hook families
Elementary school shooting in Nashville brings back painful memories for Sandy Hook families
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: From wet weather to BIG temperature swings!