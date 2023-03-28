Contests
Trail of vehicle fluids led New Milford police to make deadly hit-and-run arrest

By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened back in October.

New Milford police said they arrested Maria-Angela Bosch, 41, of New Milford, on Monday.

Maria-Angela Bosch was charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that happened in New Milford in Oct. 2022.(New Milford police)

Police said they had been investigating a crash that happened on Oct. 6, 2022 just before 9:30 p.m.

A pedestrian, identified as 63-year-old John W. Capodanno, tried to cross Route 7 from Taco Bell to Stop & Shop.

However, police said Capodanno was struck by a driver in the left northbound lane. The driver left the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers reported that they followed a trail of vehicle fluids from the scene to a condominium complex where they found Bosch’s 2019 Chevrolet Traverse. They said it had heavy front-end damage.

Bosch was charged with evading responsibility and released on a $5,000 non-surety bond.

She was given a court date of April 5 in Torrington.

