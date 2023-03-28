Traveling to see UConn play in Final Four could cost a pretty penny

(WFSB) - As we get closer to tip off for the UConn men in the Final Four, Husky fans are looking for the best deals to watch the team play in Houston.

AAA said the time is now, since we’re working with such a tight window.

If you plan on going to Houston, book that flight and hotel as soon as possible.

According to UConn Athletic Director David Benedict, emails have been sent out to donors and season ticket holders, but that’s only regarding game tickets.

Bus fare ranges from $400 to $500. No specific travel information has been released from the university.

According to Expedia.com most one-way flights out of Bradley range from $250 to around $400.

Round trips range from around $550 to $630.

That round trip price is assuming you plan to come back Tuesday, which would be the day after the national championship. It’s a game many UConn fans are hoping the team will be in.

The main hotels where fans are staying at are the Whitehall and Magnolia in downtown, which will cost around $230 to $250 dollars a night.

This is all going to cost a pretty penny, so like any traveler you want it to go smoothly.

With the recent travel climate, here’s why AAA said travel insurance might be a good idea.

“Get the travel insurance, it may be something people used to pass on but now is not the time to do that especially with flight cancellations. Travel agents are your advocates and use the insurance as back up,” said Tracy Noble, AAA Manager of Public and Government Affairs.

Once it’s all said and done, you’re looking at a price tag well more than $1,000.

Maybe you can split hotel rooms and find other ways to cut costs, but seeing UConn play in a Final Four will be priceless.

