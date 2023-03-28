Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

UConn plans watch party for men’s basketball game vs. Miami

UConn head coach Dan Hurley, middle, celebrates with his team after the 82-54 win against...
UConn head coach Dan Hurley, middle, celebrates with his team after the 82-54 win against Gonzaga of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the West Region final of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Las Vegas.(John Locher | AP)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Tickets are available for a watch party on the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus.

UConn announced on Tuesday that the party for Saturday night’s Final Four game against Miami will be in Gampel Pavilion.

Tip off is at 8:49 p.m.

For those who can’t get tickets, the game will be broadcast on Channel 3/CBS.

UConn said that in order to attend Saturday’s watch party, students and fans will need to claim a ticket to the event. Tickets are first-come, first-serve and while supplies last.

The event will be considered general admission.

A link to claim the tickets can be found here.

Gampel will open at 7:45 p.m.

Concession stands will be available, UConn said.

The Huskies defeated Gonzaga 82-54 on Saturday to earn their first Final Four berth in 9 years.

They will fly to Houston for their date with the Miami Hurricanes later this week.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

UConn guard Jordan Hawkins (24) celebrates in the second half of an Elite 8 college basketball...
UConn routs Gonzaga 82-54 for first Final Four in 9 years
UConn men’s basketball dominates Gonzaga, Headed to Houston for Final Four
UConn men’s basketball dominates Gonzaga, Headed to Houston for Final Four

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Dennis "DJ" Hernandez
Report: Aaron Hernandez’s brother accused of vandalizing ESPN property
Police said they executed a search warrant related to child pornography at a home on the corner...
Child porn search warrant executed at Plainville home
Tuesday afternoon showers - WFSB
Technical Discussion: From wet weather to BIG temperature swings!
Keyarra Burnett-Johnson
21-year-old arrested after striking Walmart employee with stolen curtain rod

Latest News

Quinnipiac advances to the Frozen Four for the third time in program history and the first time...
Quinnipiac hockey heads back to the Frozen Four
Avery's Soda makes special label for UConn basketball
Avery’s Soda makes special label for UConn basketball
Cost of traveling to the Final Four
Traveling to see UConn play in Final Four could cost a pretty penny
UConn band.
UConn’s pep band and cheer team get ready for Houston trip