UConn plans watch party for men’s basketball game vs. Miami

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Tickets are available for a watch party on the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus.

UConn announced on Tuesday that the party for Saturday night’s Final Four game against Miami will be in Gampel Pavilion.

Tip off is at 8:49 p.m.

For those who can’t get tickets, the game will be broadcast on Channel 3/CBS.

UConn said that in order to attend Saturday’s watch party, students and fans will need to claim a ticket to the event. Tickets are first-come, first-serve and while supplies last.

The event will be considered general admission.

A link to claim the tickets can be found here.

Gampel will open at 7:45 p.m.

Concession stands will be available, UConn said.

The Huskies defeated Gonzaga 82-54 on Saturday to earn their first Final Four berth in 9 years.

They will fly to Houston for their date with the Miami Hurricanes later this week.

