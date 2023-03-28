Windsor Locks considering more school resource officers in its schools

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - The tragedy in Nashville has reignited the debate over school resource officers (SROs).

Some parents support SROs and others don’t want armed officers inside schools.

In Windsor Locks, there’s a push to add more SROs in schools. Currently the district has one.

But many in town want to see security stepped up, especially in the wake of the Nashville school shooting.

“It’s scary dropping your kids off every day and not knowing what might happen,” said Natalie Lafreniere, a Suffield Parent. “It’s scary I mean I drop her off every day and my son leaves for the bus every morning and I tell them I love them and I hope it’s not the last time I see them.”

Lafreniere is a mother of two and thinks armed officers should be inside schools.

“Yeah I do, just patrolling around the building, they can just shoot the door down and get in. I would feel safer if there were armed officers around,” said Lafreniere.

The Windsor Locks board of education is looking into adding three more SROs to schools.

“I’m a fan of SRO officers I have a kid in the system. I have another one going in the system. And I don’t know how I’m going to get up in the morning if my daughter’s not there,” said First Selectman Paul Harrington (R-Windsor Locks).

In a Facebook post, the Windsor Locks Police Department said:

“The debate of SRO v. other types of responses are in full swing across the nation. We are asking ourselves the same thing here in Windsor Locks. One thing is certain, this is the world we live in and the threat to our schools is here to stay.”

“I think at the end of the day, the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. I think trained professionals that want to carry a firearm in school should be able to,” said Amanda Marquez, an Enfield parent.

Marquez said safety concerns are one of the many reasons why she chose to home school her three kids.

“I don’t have to worry about putting my kids on a school bus and wondering if they’re coming home at the end of the day. I know that they’re safe when they’re home and I feel terrible that parents have to have that worry, in addition to all the other things we have to worry about as parents all day long,” said Marquez.

The Windsor Locks board of education will be appealing Tuesday night to try to get three SROs added back into the budget.

The meeting is open to the public and started at 6:30 p.m. at Windsor Locks Town Hall.

