3 hurt in Plainfield crash

By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Thee people, including two juveniles, were hurt in a crash in Plainfield on Tuesday night.

According to police, the 30-year-old driver crashed the vehicle on Plainfield Road in the Central Village part of town around 6:35 p.m.

She had two juvenile passengers in the car with her.

All three were transported to Backus Hospital for undisclosed injuries. One of the juveniles then needed to be flown to Hartford Hospital by the Life Star emergency helicopter.

According to police, Johnson traveled off the right side of the road, struck a sign, and a bridge abutment.

The cause for the crash had not yet been determined.

Anyone with information about what happened was asked to contact Plainfield police at 860-564-0804.

