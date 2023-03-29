Alcohol, THC may be to blame for deadly boat crash in Stonington

Conn. (WFSB) - New details were released on a boat crash that killed two people in North Stonington last August.

David Motherway Junior and his friend Brian Collie from Colorado were killed back in August when their boat struck a break wall.

Junior was a member of the board of finance in Stonington.

A new report on the crash shows that he was twice the legal limit when he died and had THC in his system.

Weed may be legal in Connecticut but boating while high could lead to situations like this.

Wendy Flynn with the state’s boating division says it’s never a good idea to drink or smoke while operating a boat.

“Any time you’re in the water, the feelings that you get when you’re intoxicated, it’s elevated on the water,” says Flynn.

Encon police also found eight empty beer cans on board the night of the crash.

The new report also shows they were traveling from Fisher’s Island and drinking. Surveillance video also shows the two of them stopping at a New London restaurant where they each had an alcoholic beverage and split a bottle of wine.

The medical examiner says the two men died from blunt force trauma after they were hit by parts of the boat when it crashed.

“Rocking action of the boat, the waves, the wind, the sun, anything like that can just intensify everything,” says Flynn.

Flynn says right now it’s especially important to keep some safety tips at top of mind when out on the water.

She says if you go overboard in the sound this time of year, hypothermia can set in in seconds.

“Have fun, be safe, wear your lifejacket, and always designate a sober operator,” says Flynn.

Motherway leaves behind a wife and three kids.

