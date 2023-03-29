Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Alcohol, THC may be to blame for deadly boat crash in Stonington

Alcohol, THC may be to blame for deadly boat crash in Stonington
By Hector Molina
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Conn. (WFSB) - New details were released on a boat crash that killed two people in North Stonington last August.

David Motherway Junior and his friend Brian Collie from Colorado were killed back in August when their boat struck a break wall.

Junior was a member of the board of finance in Stonington.

A new report on the crash shows that he was twice the legal limit when he died and had THC in his system.

Weed may be legal in Connecticut but boating while high could lead to situations like this.

Wendy Flynn with the state’s boating division says it’s never a good idea to drink or smoke while operating a boat.

“Any time you’re in the water, the feelings that you get when you’re intoxicated, it’s elevated on the water,” says Flynn.

Encon police also found eight empty beer cans on board the night of the crash.

The new report also shows they were traveling from Fisher’s Island and drinking. Surveillance video also shows the two of them stopping at a New London restaurant where they each had an alcoholic beverage and split a bottle of wine.

The medical examiner says the two men died from blunt force trauma after they were hit by parts of the boat when it crashed.

“Rocking action of the boat, the waves, the wind, the sun, anything like that can just intensify everything,” says Flynn.

Flynn says right now it’s especially important to keep some safety tips at top of mind when out on the water.

She says if you go overboard in the sound this time of year, hypothermia can set in in seconds.

“Have fun, be safe, wear your lifejacket, and always designate a sober operator,” says Flynn.

Motherway leaves behind a wife and three kids.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group prays with a child outside the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church...
3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
Dennis "DJ" Hernandez
Report: Aaron Hernandez’s brother accused of vandalizing ESPN property
Police said they executed a search warrant related to child pornography at a home on the corner...
Child porn search warrant executed at Plainville home
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said more rain and 60 degree warmth is possible by the weekend!
Technical Discussion: Gorgeous tomorrow, before a winter chill!
WFSB Pizza Playoffs Favorite Four revealed
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!

Latest News

Earlier today the team was called to assist Waterbury.
Teen drowned while trying to run from Waterbury police
Waterbury plans on making improvements to dangerous intersection
City of Waterbury trying to make dangerous intersection safer
University of Hartford
University of Hartford dealing with some financial troubles
Waterbury plans on making improvements to dangerous intersection
VIDEO: Waterbury plans on making improvements to dangerous intersection