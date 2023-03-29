Ansonia man arrested for large amounts of narcotics near school

ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - A man from Ansonia was arrested today as a result of an investigation into the distribution of narcotics.

Daqwon Graham, 28, of Ansonia was arrested and charged with Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, and Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell within 200 feet of a school.

During the service of the warrant a large amount of drugs and cash were found.

448 grams of cocaine, 186 grams of crack, 10 grams of Fentanyl, and $100,000 cash was seized.

Graham posted a $150,000 bond and will be arraigned on April 12, 2023 at Derby Superior Court.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.