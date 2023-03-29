Contests
LIVE: Biden hosts White House event recognizing Greek Independence Day

Biden hosts a reception at the White House in recognition of Greek Independence Day. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to host a reception at the White House in recognition of Greek Independence Day.

In a proclamation signed Friday, Biden called the day a celebration of democracy for Greece and the United States.

He marked 202 years of friendship between the modern Hellenic Republic and the U.S. and called on a recommitment to standing up for the rights, equality and dignity of all people.

“Today, we honor the heroism of Greek revolutionaries who fought for their independence more than two centuries ago and celebrate the sacred idea that has always bound our great nations together: that ‘we the people’ hold the power to shape our own destinies,” he stated.

