City of Waterbury trying to make dangerous intersection safer

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury city officials attempted to get the public’s input on a roadway project.

They poured more than 500-thousand dollars into fixing the intersection of East Farm Street and Walnut Street after an increase in accidents.

There were many signs to warn drivers along the streets to prevent accidents.

However, the increasing statistics of incidents in this intersection proved otherwise. But as we learned out here a few weeks ago---more needs to be done.

Area resident, Chris Jackson, narrated about ten minutes worth of crossroads interactions.

“Not a stop sign but a yield sign! Sometimes they stop,” Jackson said. “Nine times out of 10 they’re going. It’s like the Indy 500 out here some days.”

He had a specific term for what drivers do on walnut street.

“Slow roll! Not even slow roll they kept their speed up,” said Jackson.

Those in the neighborhood see why drivers are confused.

The two stop lines, if you could even call them that, are faded and placed far from the stop signs.

Jackson said, “people you can’t see the line, some people they don’t pay attention.”

Lateef Bilewu who drives in the neighborhood explained why there was a lot of confusion.

“It’s a weird three-way. The stop sign is all the way up,” said Bilewu. “If you aren’t sure, people are parked right here they can’t see the incoming car.”

Waterbury police said that since 2016 there had been 36 accidents.

Fifteen were hit and runs and 3 involved pedestrians.

Sidewalk ramps, crosswalk markings, and pavement bump-outs were some fixes Waterbury officials are planning to add.

The first change was making the intersection an all-way stop.

“It wouldn’t matter! They don’t stop at these two so a third one wouldn’t make a difference,” said Bilewu.

Construction began in the fall, but there was hope that rolling out a few changes will make things safer.

Bilewu said, “we’ve got all these things in the communities, so I would pray they are doing something.”

