Crash closes Queen Street in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash closed a portion of Queen Street in Southington on Wednesday morning.

A car driver crashed between River Street and Town Line Road. That’s the portion of Queen Street that was shut down.

A Channel 3 crew on the scene reported that the vehicle was on its side.

Police have not released any details.

However, they did say no serious injuries were reported.

A cause has yet to be determined.

