Five men arrested in Hartford for firearm and narcotics operation

The firearms seized.
The firearms seized.(Hartford Police)
By Nina Pezzello
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Five men were arrested in Hartford after detectives from the Hartford Police Vice and Narcotics Division began an investigation that focused on narcotic dealers within the Sands apartment complex.

The investigation led to 11 search and seizure warrants at multiple locations that were served today.

Lamel Brooks, 35, of Hartford was arrested for Possession of A Ghost Gun, Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, etc.

Arrested in Hartford for Firearm and Narcotic Operation
Arrested in Hartford for Firearm and Narcotic Operation(Hartford Police)

Wali Brooks, 36, of Hartford was arrested for Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell and Operating a Drug Factory, etc.

Arrested in Hartford for firearm and narcotics operation.
Arrested in Hartford for firearm and narcotics operation.(Hartford Police)

Omar Vazquez-Garcia, 30, of Hartford was arrested for Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Interfering with a Search Warrant and Possession of Over 1 Kilogram of Narcotics, etc.

Arrested in Hartford for firearm and narcotics operation
Arrested in Hartford for firearm and narcotics operation(Hartford Police)

Samuel Garcia, 38, of Hartford was arrested for Interfering with a Search Warrant and Possession of a High Capacity Magazine.

Arrested in Hartford for firearm and narcotics operation.
Arrested in Hartford for firearm and narcotics operation.(Hartford Police)

Juwan Gratic, 22, of Hartford was arrested for Possession of Narcotics and Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell.

Arrested in Hartford for firearm and narcotic operation.
Arrested in Hartford for firearm and narcotic operation.(Hartford Police)

A total of 16 firearms were seized and 6,363 bags of fentanyl.

The Hartford Police Violent Crimes Unit, C4 Division, Auto Theft Unit, Street Crimes Unit, North Community Service Officers, D.E.A, F.B.I, Connecticut State Police Narcotics Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations all assisted in the search warrants.

