Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Hartford man arrested following shooting incident

Hartford man arrested following shooting incident.
Hartford man arrested following shooting incident.(West Hartford Police)
By Nina Pezzello
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford man was arrested today following a shooting incident earlier this month.

West Hartford Police responded to a property damage complaint and found damage by gunfire on the residence and an unoccupied vehicle at the residence.

Janile Anthony Cowan, 31, of Hartford was charged with Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, and Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree.

Based on the information police have this was a targeted, isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Although the residence was believed to be occupied when the damage occurred, there were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

West Hartford Police ask that anyone having any information related to this investigation, to please contact them at (860) 523-5203, or use the WHPD Tip Line/email at (860) 570-8969 / whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier today the team was called to assist Waterbury.
Stolen vehicle suspect who drowned running from police was Crosby High School student
WFSB Pizza Playoffs Favorite Four revealed
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Dennis "DJ" Hernandez
Report: Aaron Hernandez’s brother accused of vandalizing ESPN property
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said rain and snow are possible overnight Wednesday.
Technical Discussion: Snow squalls possible tonight!
Maria-Angela Bosch was charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that happened in New...
Trail of vehicle fluids led New Milford police to make deadly hit-and-run arrest

Latest News

Police investigate an incident that occurred on Beachwood Blvd. this morning.
Children aboard school bus may have seen suspicious death in Plainfield
Earlier today the team was called to assist Waterbury.
Stolen vehicle suspect who drowned running from police was Crosby High School student
Arrested for possession of narcotics and intent to sell within 200 feet of a school.
Ansonia man arrested for large amounts of narcotics near school
Lawmakers take stand against Walgreens over abortion pill sales
Walgreens center of legal battle over reproductive healthcare