Hartford man arrested following shooting incident.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford man was arrested today following a shooting incident earlier this month.

West Hartford Police responded to a property damage complaint and found damage by gunfire on the residence and an unoccupied vehicle at the residence.

Janile Anthony Cowan, 31, of Hartford was charged with Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, and Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree.

Based on the information police have this was a targeted, isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Although the residence was believed to be occupied when the damage occurred, there were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

West Hartford Police ask that anyone having any information related to this investigation, to please contact them at (860) 523-5203, or use the WHPD Tip Line/email at (860) 570-8969 / whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

