Man arrested for check washing, stealing $11,500 from South Windsor kennel

By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges in South Windsor for cashing fraudulent checks worth thousands of dollars.

South Windsor police said they charged 36-year-old Justin L. Kies of Hartford with second-degree larceny, second-degree identity theft, and second-degree forgery.

Justin L. Kies was arrested for intercepting a check mailed from a South Windsor kennel, then duplicating it to steal more than $11,500.(South Windsor police)

They said they had a warrant for Kies that stemmed from an investigation that was launched back in December.

According to police, Kies cashed four checks that totaled totaling $11,535.25 from Valley Boarding Kennels.

They determined that one of the checks was legitimate and intercepted in the mail. It was then used to create the other three checks.

Kies was arrested and arraigned at Manchester Superior Court on Tuesday. Police said he was already in state custody on charges from other jurisdictions.

