Man arrested for drunk driving near middle school in Ledyard
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A driver spotted weaving from side to side on a road near a middle school in Ledyard was arrested for drunk driving.
Police said they charged 64-year-old Waldemar Ogorzalek with operating under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive in a proper lane.
Ogorzalek was first seen by officers who conducted traffic enforcement on Route 2 around 2:25 a.m. on Wednesday.
He was headed westbound when they noticed him not driving in an established lane.
“The accused was stopped on Route 164 in front of Preston Plains Middle School,” police said in a news release. “When contact was made with the accused, a strong odor of alcohol was found emanating from his breath.”
Police said they gave Ogorzalek a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed.
As a result, he was arrested.
The accused was transported to Ledyard Police Department, charged, then released on a $5,000 bond.
Ogorzalek was given a court date of April 20 in New London.
