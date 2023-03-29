Contests
Man arrested for drunk driving near middle school in Ledyard

By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A driver spotted weaving from side to side on a road near a middle school in Ledyard was arrested for drunk driving.

Police said they charged 64-year-old Waldemar Ogorzalek with operating under the influence of alcohol and failure to drive in a proper lane.

Waldemar Ogorzalek was charged with drunk driving after police spotted him weaving from side to side on a road near a middle school in Ledyard on March 29.(Ledyard police)

Ogorzalek was first seen by officers who conducted traffic enforcement on Route 2 around 2:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

He was headed westbound when they noticed him not driving in an established lane.

“The accused was stopped on Route 164 in front of Preston Plains Middle School,” police said in a news release. “When contact was made with the accused, a strong odor of alcohol was found emanating from his breath.”

Police said they gave Ogorzalek a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed.

As a result, he was arrested.

The accused was transported to Ledyard Police Department, charged, then released on a $5,000 bond.

Ogorzalek was given a court date of April 20 in New London.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

