Man violates protective order from within prison, police say

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A man called the victim of a protective order while he was behind bars, according to police.

Shelton police said 27-year-old Gordon Cole was charged with one count of violation of a protective order on Tuesday.

Gordon Cole is accused of violated a protective order by calling his victim while already behind bars, according to Shelton police. (Shelton police)

They said Cole was previously arrested in Shelton on Dec. 29, 2022 for domestic violence and seven counts of violation of a protective order.

He had been ordered to have no contact with the victim from that original arrest.

However, police said that the Department of Correction alerted them that it suspected Cole of having phone conversations with that victim.

Police conducted an investigation into the phone calls. They said they discovered that Cole made and received about 70 phone calls, and that he used fake names and used codes to hide their identities.

Cole remained incarcerated on an additional $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.