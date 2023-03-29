Narcan will soon be available over-the-counter

(WFSB) - For the first time ever, Narcan will be available over-the-counter in the United States.

This is a step many advocates said is important amid the opioid epidemic.

Narcan reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Soon it’ll be available at places like grocery stores, gas stations and online.

More than one million people have died from drug overdoses in the 20 years since the CDC started tracking that data.

Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan for over-the-counter use amid the opioid epidemic.

The nasal spray will come in two four-milligram doses. If the person overdosing doesn’t respond to the first dose, the second can be used.

Eyewitness News spoke with the Root Center for Advanced Recovery about the FDA’s decision. Root provides substance use and mental health services at 10 locations in the state.

“We couldn’t be more excited. From my perspective, this is a long time coming. It should’ve happened months, if not years ago. We’re in an opioid epidemic. Root Center for Advanced Recovery serves 5,500 patients a day with opioid dependence. And it has been too much of an arduous process to get a hold of Narcan, which is a lifesaving drug,” said Steven Zuckerman, President And CEO of the Root Center for Advanced Recovery.

The FDA said it’ll be up to the drug maker to set the price for Narcan.

It should be available over the counter by late summer.

