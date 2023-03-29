Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Narcan will soon be available over-the-counter

FDA approves Narcan for over-the-counter
By Ayah Galal
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - For the first time ever, Narcan will be available over-the-counter in the United States.

This is a step many advocates said is important amid the opioid epidemic.

Narcan reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Soon it’ll be available at places like grocery stores, gas stations and online.

More than one million people have died from drug overdoses in the 20 years since the CDC started tracking that data.

Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan for over-the-counter use amid the opioid epidemic.

The nasal spray will come in two four-milligram doses. If the person overdosing doesn’t respond to the first dose, the second can be used.

It’ll be sold in places like drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores, gas stations and online.

Eyewitness News spoke with the Root Center for Advanced Recovery about the FDA’s decision. Root provides substance use and mental health services at 10 locations in the state.

“We couldn’t be more excited. From my perspective, this is a long time coming. It should’ve happened months, if not years ago. We’re in an opioid epidemic. Root Center for Advanced Recovery serves 5,500 patients a day with opioid dependence. And it has been too much of an arduous process to get a hold of Narcan, which is a lifesaving drug,” said Steven Zuckerman, President And CEO of the Root Center for Advanced Recovery.

The FDA said it’ll be up to the drug maker to set the price for Narcan.

It should be available over the counter by late summer.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier today the team was called to assist Waterbury.
Stolen vehicle suspect who drowned running from police was Crosby High School student
WFSB Pizza Playoffs Favorite Four revealed
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Dennis "DJ" Hernandez
Report: Aaron Hernandez’s brother accused of vandalizing ESPN property
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said rain and snow are possible overnight Wednesday.
Technical Discussion: Gorgeous this afternoon, then a winter chill!
Maria-Angela Bosch was charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that happened in New...
Trail of vehicle fluids led New Milford police to make deadly hit-and-run arrest

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said rain and snow are possible overnight Wednesday.
Technical Discussion: Snow squalls possible tonight!
Bristol mother writes book about son with autism
Bristol mother inspired by son with autism writes his story
The firearms seized.
Five men arrested in Hartford for firearm and narcotics operation
basketball generic
Quinnipiac basketball player charged in domestic violence incident