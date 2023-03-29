Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Newington police warn of scam calls where people claim to be officers

Phone scam
Phone scam(wvlt)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington police are warning of a telephone scam where people claim to be officers.

The department said it has received several calls from residents to report the scam.

According to police, the scammers tell residents that they have unpaid traffic violations.

The residents are then told they need to pay for the violations using prepaid credit cards, police said.

Newington police listed things to keep in mind if you do get a call like this:

  • The Newington Police Department never demands instant payment over the phone, require the use of pre-paid debit cards or request residents meet at a payment center to pay traffic citations.
  • Traffic citations are only paid through the CT State Centralized Infractions Bureau not directly to the municipality that issued the infraction.
  • Never provide personal financial or account information to any unsolicited person on the phone, at the door or online, even if they seem legitimate.
  • Beware – some sophisticated scammers can manipulate their caller ID to say the caller is with the Newington Police Department. The caller ID on the calls reported to the Newington Police have shown up as the Newington Police routine telephone number 860-666-8445.
  • Residents are encouraged to directly contact the Newington Police Department by phone or in person anytime they receive a request for payment.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier today the team was called to assist Waterbury.
Stolen vehicle suspect who drowned running from police was Crosby High School student
WFSB Pizza Playoffs Favorite Four revealed
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Dennis "DJ" Hernandez
Report: Aaron Hernandez’s brother accused of vandalizing ESPN property
Maria-Angela Bosch was charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that happened in New...
Trail of vehicle fluids led New Milford police to make deadly hit-and-run arrest
Saturday rain
Technical Discussion: Gorgeous this afternoon, then a winter chill!

Latest News

Police investigate an incident that occurred on Beachwood Blvd. this morning.
Children aboard school bus may have seen suspicious death in Plainfield
Saturday rain
Technical Discussion: Gorgeous this afternoon, then a winter chill!
Warren Watson was charged with murder and other charges for a shooting that happened in Meriden...
Suspect charged in connection with deadly Meriden shooting
Students and fans are expected to gather today in Storrs.
UConn hosts fan send off ahead of Final Four trip