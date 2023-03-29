Quinnipiac basketball player charged in domestic violence incident

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A star Quinnipiac basketball player is facing charges following a recent arrest, according to authorities. He is accused of strangling a woman.

Dezi Jones was one of two people arrested Tuesday night by Hamden police.

Jones is facing strangulation in the third degree and disorderly conduct charges after Hamden police responded to what they described as a domestic violence incident.

“I go to a couple of games, but no it’s the first I’m hearing of this,” said Danny Hogan, freshman at Quinnipiac.

Hamden’s acting police chief said officers responded to two complaints and made two arrests.

A 21-year-old woman, who Channel 3 learned also goes to Quinnipiac, is also charged with disorderly conduct.

Jones, who is from Missouri and just finished his junior season, is leaving Quinnipiac after being named second team all-conference.

He recently announced he’s transferring to Austin Peay State University in Tennessee to play his senior year.

Quinnipiac said the school is investigating as well and that a Title IX incident report has been filed, which could range from alleged incidents of sexual harassment, and sexual assault to intimate partner violence and gender discrimination on college campuses.

In a statement, Quinnipiac said:

“The university takes All Title IX incident reports with the utmost seriousness and has policies in place to ensure a thorough review of all allegations.”

“I’m honestly kind of shocked. I didn’t hear anything about this until just now,” said Erica Ferranti, a freshman at Quinnipiac.

Both Jones and the woman were scheduled to appear in Meriden court Wednesday.

