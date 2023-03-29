Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Quinnipiac basketball player charged in domestic violence incident

basketball generic
basketball generic(WILX)
By Matt McFarland
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A star Quinnipiac basketball player is facing charges following a recent arrest, according to authorities. He is accused of strangling a woman.

Dezi Jones was one of two people arrested Tuesday night by Hamden police.

Jones is facing strangulation in the third degree and disorderly conduct charges after Hamden police responded to what they described as a domestic violence incident.

“I go to a couple of games, but no it’s the first I’m hearing of this,” said Danny Hogan, freshman at Quinnipiac.

Hamden’s acting police chief said officers responded to two complaints and made two arrests.

A 21-year-old woman, who Channel 3 learned also goes to Quinnipiac, is also charged with disorderly conduct.

Jones, who is from Missouri and just finished his junior season, is leaving Quinnipiac after being named second team all-conference.

He recently announced he’s transferring to Austin Peay State University in Tennessee to play his senior year.

Quinnipiac said the school is investigating as well and that a Title IX incident report has been filed, which could range from alleged incidents of sexual harassment, and sexual assault to intimate partner violence and gender discrimination on college campuses.

In a statement, Quinnipiac said:

“The university takes All Title IX incident reports with the utmost seriousness and has policies in place to ensure a thorough review of all allegations.”

“I’m honestly kind of shocked. I didn’t hear anything about this until just now,” said Erica Ferranti, a freshman at Quinnipiac.

Both Jones and the woman were scheduled to appear in Meriden court Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier today the team was called to assist Waterbury.
Stolen vehicle suspect who drowned running from police was Crosby High School student
WFSB Pizza Playoffs Favorite Four revealed
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Dennis "DJ" Hernandez
Report: Aaron Hernandez’s brother accused of vandalizing ESPN property
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said rain and snow are possible overnight Wednesday.
Technical Discussion: Gorgeous this afternoon, then a winter chill!
Maria-Angela Bosch was charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that happened in New...
Trail of vehicle fluids led New Milford police to make deadly hit-and-run arrest

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said rain and snow are possible overnight Wednesday.
Technical Discussion: Snow squalls possible tonight!
FDA approves Narcan for over-the-counter
Narcan will soon be available over-the-counter
Bristol mother writes book about son with autism
Bristol mother inspired by son with autism writes his story
The firearms seized.
Five men arrested in Hartford for firearm and narcotics operation