Suspicious death in Plainfield

Police investigate an incident that occurred on Beachwood Blvd. this morning.
Police investigate an incident that occurred on Beachwood Blvd. this morning.(Plainfield police)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police say that an incident occurred this morning concerning a “suspicious death.”

There is an ongoing active investigation in the area of Beachwood Blvd.

Superintendent Paul Brenton issued a release to families after students on bus 16 may have witnessed the tragedy.

“We believe very few students on bus 16 had a view of the tragedy. However, in an effort to be proactive and to support all of our students, our counselors and support staff will be meeting individually with students who rode the bus this morning, to check in and provide support if needed,” Brenton said.

There is no information regarding the identity of the individual or circumstances around the fatal incident at this time.

Follow Channel for updates on the active investigation.

