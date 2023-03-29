Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

‘Suspicious incident’ leads to evacuation of E.O. Smith High School

E.O. Smith High School in Mansfield.
E.O. Smith High School in Mansfield.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - What was only described as a “suspicious incident” led to the evacuation of E.O. Smith High School in Mansfield.

According to state police, they responded to the school around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

They said troopers were at the school for an investigation, but did not release any other details.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis "DJ" Hernandez
Report: Aaron Hernandez’s brother accused of vandalizing ESPN property
WFSB Pizza Playoffs Favorite Four revealed
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Maria-Angela Bosch was charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that happened in New...
Trail of vehicle fluids led New Milford police to make deadly hit-and-run arrest
Earlier today the team was called to assist Waterbury.
Stolen vehicle suspect who drowned running from police was Crosby High School student
Overnight snow - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Gorgeous today, then a winter chill!

Latest News

Jonathan the Husky at a rally for the UConn Women's Basketball Team on March 22.
Jonathan the Husky down on all fours trying to find charter flight to Final Four
Earlier today the team was called to assist Waterbury.
Stolen vehicle suspect who drowned running from police was Crosby High School student
Waldemar Ogorzalek was charged with drunk driving after police spotted him weaving from side to...
Man arrested for drunk driving near middle school in Ledyard
A crash closed a portion of Queen Street in Southington the morning of March 29.
Driver flips car over on Queen Street in Southington