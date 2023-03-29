‘Suspicious incident’ leads to evacuation of E.O. Smith High School
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - What was only described as a “suspicious incident” led to the evacuation of E.O. Smith High School in Mansfield.
According to state police, they responded to the school around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
They said troopers were at the school for an investigation, but did not release any other details.
