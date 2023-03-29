Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

UConn hosting fan send off ahead of Final Four

Students and fans are expected to gather today in Storrs.
By Jay Kenney and Olivia Schueller
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - UConn men’s basketball is packing and heading to Houston for the Final Four.

The Huskies earned a bid in the Final Four after defeating Gonzaga in the Elite 8, 82 to 54.

Today at 4 P.M., the campus will be packed with fans for a send off celebration.

When Eyewitness News caught up with UConn men’s basketball players during practice, they said this is a moment they have been dreaming of for years.

“Living in Connecticut, growing up in the state my whole life, it’s a crazy feeling to wear that UConn jersey,” said Donovan Clingan, a former standout at Bristol Central High School.

Redshirt freshman Alex Karaban added, “Seeing the four banners up there and seeing what Coach Calhoun built, it’s something I wanted in my college career. I wanted to win a national championship and make it to the Final Four”.

The send off will take place in front of the Werth Center on the UConn Storrs campus at 4 P.M.

The UConn Huskies will play the University of Miami Hurricanes this Saturday on WFSB Channel 3.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dennis "DJ" Hernandez
Report: Aaron Hernandez’s brother accused of vandalizing ESPN property
Maria-Angela Bosch was charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that happened in New...
Trail of vehicle fluids led New Milford police to make deadly hit-and-run arrest
WFSB Pizza Playoffs Favorite Four revealed
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Gorgeous today, then a winter chill!
Earlier today the team was called to assist Waterbury.
Teen drowns while trying to run from Waterbury police

Latest News

Earlier today the team was called to assist Waterbury.
Teen drowns while trying to run from Waterbury police
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: Gorgeous today, then a winter chill!
Students and fans are expected to gather today in Storrs.
UConn hosting fan sendoff ahead of Final Four
A teen drowned after he tried to run away from police officers in Waterbury on Tuesday.
Teen drowns after running from police in Waterbury