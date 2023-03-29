UConn hosting fan send off ahead of Final Four

STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) - UConn men’s basketball is packing and heading to Houston for the Final Four.

The Huskies earned a bid in the Final Four after defeating Gonzaga in the Elite 8, 82 to 54.

Today at 4 P.M., the campus will be packed with fans for a send off celebration.

When Eyewitness News caught up with UConn men’s basketball players during practice, they said this is a moment they have been dreaming of for years.

“Living in Connecticut, growing up in the state my whole life, it’s a crazy feeling to wear that UConn jersey,” said Donovan Clingan, a former standout at Bristol Central High School.

Redshirt freshman Alex Karaban added, “Seeing the four banners up there and seeing what Coach Calhoun built, it’s something I wanted in my college career. I wanted to win a national championship and make it to the Final Four”.

The send off will take place in front of the Werth Center on the UConn Storrs campus at 4 P.M.

The UConn Huskies will play the University of Miami Hurricanes this Saturday on WFSB Channel 3.

