Vernon police seek bank fraud suspect

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Vernon police are looking for a woman who made a fraudulent transaction at a bank in their town.

They said the suspect made recently the transaction an the American Eagle Financial Credit Union on Hartford Turnpike.

They released surveillance photos, which were shared by the Plainville Police Department.

Police asked anyone who knows who she is to give them a call.

