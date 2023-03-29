Contests
Vernon police seek bank fraud suspect

Vernon police said this woman made a fraudulent transaction at an American Eagle Financial...
Vernon police said this woman made a fraudulent transaction at an American Eagle Financial Credit Union.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Vernon police are looking for a woman who made a fraudulent transaction at a bank in their town.

They said the suspect made recently the transaction an the American Eagle Financial Credit Union on Hartford Turnpike.

They released surveillance photos, which were shared by the Plainville Police Department.

Police asked anyone who knows who she is to give them a call.

