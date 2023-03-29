Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Walgreens center of legal battle over reproductive healthcare

Lawmakers take stand against Walgreens over abortion pill sales
By Susan Raff and Zoe Strothers
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A legal battle is brewing over reproductive healthcare as some Connecticut lawmakers are taking action against the pharmacy chain Walgreens.

Senator Mae Flexer says after getting a letter from a group of Republican attorney generals, Walgreens announced it would not distribute medication-abortion pills in as many as 31 states.

“For them to respond so cowardly from a letter from right-wing extreme politicians is just simply unacceptable,” said Sen. Mae Flexer, Democrat, Willimantic.

Eyewitness News has obtained a copy of the letter sent by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

He warns Walgreens saying, “My office is doing everything in its power to inform these companies of the law, with the promise that we will use every tool at our disposal to uphold the law if broken.”

“Companies that provide healthcare here in the state of Connecticut have an obligation to stand up for their patients. And this state has an obligation to do business only with companies that will stand up for patients in Connecticut,” said Rep. Matt Blumenthal, Democrat, Stamford.

“Walgreens plans to dispense Mifepristone in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so.“

Walgreens Spokesperson

Planned Parenthood says this “demonstrates the harmful influence of anti-abortion rights activists and politicians who are actively working to dismantle sexual and reproductive health care nationwide.”

Quinnipiac University Professor Angela Mattie feels healthcare options and access are at risk.

“We are beginning to go down a slippery slope here. I think what you see is an example of the government injecting itself more and more in women’s health care choices,” said Professor Mattie.

California’s governor plans to cancel a $54,000,000 contract with Walgreens over its decision not to sell this abortion pill in some states.

It is not clear how far Connecticut lawmakers will go.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earlier today the team was called to assist Waterbury.
Stolen vehicle suspect who drowned running from police was Crosby High School student
WFSB Pizza Playoffs Favorite Four revealed
Where is the best pizza in Connecticut? The pizza playoffs continue!
Dennis "DJ" Hernandez
Report: Aaron Hernandez’s brother accused of vandalizing ESPN property
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said rain and snow are possible overnight Wednesday.
Technical Discussion: Snow squalls possible tonight!
Maria-Angela Bosch was charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that happened in New...
Trail of vehicle fluids led New Milford police to make deadly hit-and-run arrest

Latest News

Hartford man arrested following shooting incident.
Hartford man arrested following shooting incident
Police investigate an incident that occurred on Beachwood Blvd. this morning.
Children aboard school bus may have seen suspicious death in Plainfield
Earlier today the team was called to assist Waterbury.
Stolen vehicle suspect who drowned running from police was Crosby High School student
Arrested for possession of narcotics and intent to sell within 200 feet of a school.
Ansonia man arrested for large amounts of narcotics near school