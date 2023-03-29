Walgreens center of legal battle over reproductive healthcare

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A legal battle is brewing over reproductive healthcare as some Connecticut lawmakers are taking action against the pharmacy chain Walgreens.

Senator Mae Flexer says after getting a letter from a group of Republican attorney generals, Walgreens announced it would not distribute medication-abortion pills in as many as 31 states.

“For them to respond so cowardly from a letter from right-wing extreme politicians is just simply unacceptable,” said Sen. Mae Flexer, Democrat, Willimantic.

Eyewitness News has obtained a copy of the letter sent by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

He warns Walgreens saying, “My office is doing everything in its power to inform these companies of the law, with the promise that we will use every tool at our disposal to uphold the law if broken.”

“Companies that provide healthcare here in the state of Connecticut have an obligation to stand up for their patients. And this state has an obligation to do business only with companies that will stand up for patients in Connecticut,” said Rep. Matt Blumenthal, Democrat, Stamford.

“Walgreens plans to dispense Mifepristone in any jurisdiction where it is legally permissible to do so.“

Planned Parenthood says this “demonstrates the harmful influence of anti-abortion rights activists and politicians who are actively working to dismantle sexual and reproductive health care nationwide.”

Quinnipiac University Professor Angela Mattie feels healthcare options and access are at risk.

“We are beginning to go down a slippery slope here. I think what you see is an example of the government injecting itself more and more in women’s health care choices,” said Professor Mattie.

California’s governor plans to cancel a $54,000,000 contract with Walgreens over its decision not to sell this abortion pill in some states.

It is not clear how far Connecticut lawmakers will go.

